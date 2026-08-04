Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 127.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.10% to Rs 663.73 crore

Net profit of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) rose 127.52% to Rs 36.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.10% to Rs 663.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 427.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.663.73427.959.3310.3649.1023.0347.5221.1136.6316.10

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