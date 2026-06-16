Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) rises on strengthening distribution network in Oman

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) added 2.06% to Rs 131.80 after the company announced that Al Tasnim Group, one of the leading food distribution companies in the Sultanate of Oman, will distribute Aeroplane Rice products in Oman.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding the availability of premium-quality rice products across the Omani market.

Through this partnership, Al Tasnim Group will leverage its extensive distribution network and market expertise to strengthen the presence of Aeroplane Brand products among consumers, retailers, and food service channels throughout the Sultanate.

Aeroplane Brand has built a strong reputation among consumers across India & international markets.

A spokesperson from Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports stated: "We are delighted to Distribute Aeroplane Rice Products with Al Tasnim Group, a highly respected organization with a strong distribution footprint in Oman.

This partnership represents an important step in our international growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to serving consumers with premium quality rice products."

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) is a processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products, with fully integrated operations across the rice value chain, including procurement, processing, and distribution. The companys portfolio is led by basmati rice, complemented by other rice varieties and staple FMCG products such as aata, maida, sooji, besan, salt, and sugar, marketed under its flagship "Aeroplane brand and over 40 sub-brands.

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