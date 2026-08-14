Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.53% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.260.34-3.8500.010.020.010.020.270.21

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