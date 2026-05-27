Amit Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.39% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net loss of Amit Securities reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.39% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.03% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 2.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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