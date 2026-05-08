Amit Shah reaches Kolkata as BJP set to pick West Bengal legislature leader

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday (8 May) to oversee the selection of the BJP legislature party leader ahead of the formation of the partys first government in West Bengal.

The BJPs newly elected MLAs are scheduled to meet later in the day in Kolkata, where the partys legislative leader, who is expected to become the next chief minister, will be formally elected. Senior BJP leaders and central observers are expected to attend the meeting.

The developments come a day after West Bengal Governor R. N. Ravi dissolved the state Legislative Assembly following the completion of its term, clearing the way for the formation of a new government.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and council of ministers is scheduled to be held on 9 May 2026 at Kolkatas Brigade Parade Ground, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Preparations for the event have intensified, with administrative review meetings and extensive security arrangements underway across the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, BJP chief ministers from several states and senior party leaders are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The BJP is set to form the government in West Bengal for the first time after securing a decisive victory in the Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress 15-year rule in the state.

Political attention is now focused on who the BJP chooses as its chief ministerial face, with senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari emerging as one of the frontrunners for the post.

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