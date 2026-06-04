Amit Spinning Industries standalone net profit declines 97.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 36.68 crore

Net profit of Amit Spinning Industries declined 97.11% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 36.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.41% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 119.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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