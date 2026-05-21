AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 50.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.88% to Rs 15.36 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 50.29% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.88% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.75% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.43% to Rs 52.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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