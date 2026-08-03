AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 6.05% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.3014.2721.2627.895.375.914.915.443.263.47

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