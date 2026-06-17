Ampere launches Reo VYB at introductory price of Rs 69,499

Positions Reo VYB as smart entry-level electric 2W

Ampere, the E2W brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, announces launch of its latest E2W product - Reo VYB, developed to address the everyday urban mobility needs - safer, simpler, and more accessible. Designed to appeal to young urban riders and first-time EV buyers, the Reo VYB is positioned as a smart entry-level EV, available at an introductory price of Rs 69,499 under the ambit of Ampere's family scooter portfolio.

The scooter combines Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery safety known for superior thermal stability and safety. With a maximum speed of 25 kmph and battery life up to 1,00,000 kms, the Reo VYB offers a true riding range of up to 80 km, making it a well-suited choice for short urban commutes and everyday necessities. With a refreshed design and look, customers get the choice to choose from four different color options - Warm White, Pastel Purple, Dark Grey, and Aqua Metallic.

With 24 liters of under-seat storage, the Reo VYB enables riders to comfortably carry everyday essentials and aims to stand as a practical electric mobility solution. The scooter also features a color LCD digital cluster, a premium key fob with keyless start, a front disc brake, and LED headlights and tail lamps - enhancing the overall EV experience. Ampere Care offers after-sales service at 400+ touchpoints PAN India along with 12x7 customer care support. With a 3 Years/30,000 Kms warranty, the Reo VYB reinforces Greaves Electric Mobility's commitment to long-term durability and customer satisfaction.