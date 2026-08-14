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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ampvolts reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ampvolts reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 1175.49% to Rs 13.01 crore

Net profit of Ampvolts reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1175.49% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.011.02 1175 OPM %28.823.92 -PBDT2.640.17 1453 PBT1.20-0.06 LP NP1.10-0.32 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST