Ampvolts standalone net profit declines 89.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1112.90% to Rs 11.28 croreNet profit of Ampvolts declined 89.17% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1112.90% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 236.96% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 942.42% to Rs 20.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.280.93 1113 20.641.98 942 OPM %14.54-11.83 -17.15-50.00 - PBDT1.600.47 240 4.13-0.30 LP PBT0.410.25 64 2.07-0.72 LP NP0.131.20 -89 1.550.46 237
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:51 PM IST