Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 453.79% to Rs 18015.20 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries rose 775.00% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 453.79% to Rs 18015.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3253.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 656.97% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.56% to Rs 48417.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25677.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18015.203253.09 454 48417.9125677.75 89 OPM %0.08-0.05 -0.050.01 - PBDT11.741.96 499 18.594.01 364 PBT10.881.32 724 16.522.12 679 NP8.751.00 775 12.491.65 657
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST