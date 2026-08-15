Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 930.56% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 78.34% to Rs 8384.61 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries rose 930.56% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.34% to Rs 8384.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4701.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8384.614701.49 78 OPM %0.100.03 -PBDT5.390.97 456 PBT4.950.57 768 NP3.710.36 931
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST