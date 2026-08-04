Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Amraworld Agrico reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST