Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 6.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 149.77 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 6.65% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 149.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 57.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 502.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 451.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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