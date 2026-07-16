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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) receives in-principle approval from IFSCA

Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) receives in-principle approval from IFSCA

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

For registration as a fund management entity (non-retail) at IFSC, Gift City

Anand Rathi FME (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anand Rathi Wealth, has received an In-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for registration as a Fund Management Entity (Non-retail) at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City, Gujarat.

Pursuant to the aforesaid approval, Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) shall undertake the necessary steps, including fulfilment of applicable regulatory, operational and capital requirements, as prescribed by IFSCA, for obtaining the final certificate of registration and commencement of its business activities in due course of time.

 

The commencement of operations shall be subject to receipt of the final registration from IFSCA and compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and conditions stipulated by the regulatory authority.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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