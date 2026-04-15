Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 126% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers surged 7.42% to Rs 616.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 125.74% to Rs 41.56 crore on 28.06% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 255.66 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 109.95% YoY to Rs 53.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

During the quarter, consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 110.33 crore, registering a growth of 51.42% compared with Rs 72.86 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 43.2% in Q4 FY26 from 36.5% in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from broking-related services stood at Rs 120.14 crore (up 14.48% YoY), interest income from the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) was Rs 43.17 crore (up 50.26% YoY), distribution income came in at Rs 35.26 crore (up 34.32% YoY) and other income from operations stood at Rs 57.08 crore (up 43.77% YoY) during the quarter.

During the quarter, margin trading facility book stood at Rs 11,019 million, reflecting a 60.7% YoY growth, showcasing strong investor appetite and platform engagement.

Assets under Management grew by 21% YoY to Rs 77,876 million in Q4 FY26, creating an enduring revenue pipeline forthe future.

The companys total client base increased 12.7% YoY to 9,99,186 clients in Q4 FY26.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.76% to Rs 129.27 crore on 10.22% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 932.16 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, said, " FY26 was a challenging year for the capital markets sector as a whole marked by geopolitical tensions, shifting global trade dynamics, sustained FII outflows and subdued investor sentiment, particularly toward the latter part of the financial year. As a result, we witnessed a slight dip of 6.8% in our broking revenues during the period, which was more than compensated by 32.6% increase in Interest on MTF and 44.1% increase in our distribution income, resulting in a 10.2% increase in our revenue from operations, and consequently a 24.8% increase in our PAT.

Our non-broking businesses continued to deliver meaningful growth, with assets under management rising 21% YoY to Rs 77,876 million and the MTF book surging 61% YoY to Rs 11,019 million, reflecting the strength of our diversified growth levers. We continued to remain focused on strengthening our client relationships by enabling informed, long-term investment decisions and ensuring that every engagement creates enduring value. This differentiated, client-centric approach, which is a cornerstone of our strategy, continues to strengthen us as we navigate an evolving market landscape. With a strong foundation in place, we are well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders.

Roop Kishor Bhootra, wholetime director, added, "We continued to deliver meaningful growth in our business despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and heightened volatility in the markets. In Q4FY26, our total revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,557 million and EBITDA reached Rs 1,103 million, delivering YoY growth of over 28% and 51%, respectively. EBITDA margin expanded to 43%, while PAT surged 126% YoY to Rs 416 million, translating into a PAT margin of 16%. Our core broking and related businesses remained steady, with revenues growing 14% YoY to Rs 1,201 million. Within non-core segments, interest income from MTF increased 50% YoY to Rs 432 million and income from distribution rose 34% YoY reaching Rs 353 million, reflecting sustained momentum in these segments. With a robust footprint spanning 307 cities across India, we remain focused on disciplined execution and building sustainable, long-term growth.

On the corporate front, the board approved the reappointment of Roop Kishor Bhootra and Vishal Jugal Laddha as whole-time directors for a three-year term from November 15, 2026, to November 14, 2029.

Further, the companys board has also approved the re-appointment of Vishal Jugal Laddha as the whole time director of the company, liable to retire by rotation, for a term of 3 consecutive years with effect from 15 November 2026 till 14 November 2029.

Furthermore, the companys board has approved an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 33 crore to Rs 35 crore, comprising 8.55 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each and 5 lakh redeemable preference shares of Rs 5 each, along with a consequential amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting.

Additionally, the companys board has recommended a final dividend at Rs 5 per share on the equity shares for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend, if approved by the members at the forthcoming 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is an established full-service broking house in India with over 30 years of experience. The company offerings and services are categorized in 3 categories: broking services, margin trading facility and distribution of financial products. The company caters to a diverse set of clients across retail, high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and institutions. The investment offerings of the company span across a wide array of asset classes like equity, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets. The client base is spread across various age demographics, with 2.21 lakh active clients at the end of March 2025.