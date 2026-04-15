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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 125.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 125.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 255.65 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers rose 125.75% to Rs 41.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 255.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.77% to Rs 129.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 932.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 845.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales255.65199.63 28 932.16845.70 10 OPM %43.1636.50 -40.7236.81 - PBDT60.5134.07 78 197.71165.86 19 PBT53.7925.62 110 171.57140.38 22 NP41.5618.41 126 129.27103.61 25

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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