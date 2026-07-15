Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 2.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 246.10 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers rose 2.32% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 246.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 201.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.246.10201.1139.5437.1657.8236.9552.3830.5023.3522.82

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