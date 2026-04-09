Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 40.35% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 287.82 croreNet profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 40.35% to Rs 103.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 287.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.04% to Rs 395.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 1148.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 939.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales287.82221.96 30 1148.83939.09 22 OPM %29.4640.93 -41.9142.62 - PBDT149.79106.47 41 569.98429.89 33 PBT140.2799.34 41 535.84404.44 32 NP103.0973.45 40 395.91299.83 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST