Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 40.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 287.82 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 40.35% to Rs 103.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 287.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.04% to Rs 395.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 1148.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 939.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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