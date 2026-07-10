Friday, July 10, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Wealth rises after PAT jumps nearly 24% YoY in Q1 FY27

Anand Rathi Wealth rises after PAT jumps nearly 24% YoY in Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth added 2.27% to Rs 2146.40 after the company reported 23.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.9 crore on a 17.5% increase in revenue to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 180.1 crore, up 14.1% YoY. This was primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 13.4% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 15.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 156.3 crore, up by 6.5% from Rs 18.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 30 June 2026 was Rs 1,06,300 crore, up 21% YoY.

 

Rakesh Rawal, chief executive officer, and Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer, said: This performance reflects our continued ability to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships, even in a challenging market environment.

Also Read

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 600 pts; Nifty around 24,150; metal shares gain up to 4%

critical minerals

Why critical minerals are becoming central to India's bilateral deals

Peddi OTT release

OTT releases this week: Peddi OTT to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do & more to watch

HFCL logo

HFCL bags ₹495 cr optical fibre cable export order from data centre company

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi emplanes for New Zealand after concluding Australia visit

We onboarded 1,611 new client families on net basis over the last twelve months, taking our total client base to 13,941 families. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low at 0.09%, underscoring the strength of our client-centric uncomplicated approach. We also recorded zero regret RM attrition during the quarter."

Anand Rathi Wealth is among Indias leading wealth solutions firms, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a unique and differentiated client strategy. The company operates across 18 cities in India has a representative office in Dubai. Recently, the company commenced operations in London, UK, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,150; IT shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,150; IT shares in demand

Atishay gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank

TCS gains after brokerages stay upbeat despite 2.7% QoQ decline in Q1 PAT

TCS gains after brokerages stay upbeat despite 2.7% QoQ decline in Q1 PAT

Muthoot Microfin rallies after AUM surpasses Rs 14,450 cr in Q1

Muthoot Microfin rallies after AUM surpasses Rs 14,450 cr in Q1

Currency in circulation up 3.1% this fiscal

Currency in circulation up 3.1% this fiscal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance