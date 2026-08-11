Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 96.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.85% to Rs 95.58 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons rose 96.61% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.85% to Rs 95.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.95.5875.952.351.502.381.272.321.182.321.18

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