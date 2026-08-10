Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 18.88% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 631.40 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 18.88% to Rs 149.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 631.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 592.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales631.40592.41 7 OPM %29.0425.43 -PBDT201.54158.27 27 PBT185.33150.38 23 NP149.64125.88 19
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST