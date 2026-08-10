Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 18.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 631.40 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 18.88% to Rs 149.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 631.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 592.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.631.40592.4129.0425.43201.54158.27185.33150.38149.64125.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News