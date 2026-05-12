Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 23.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 646.81 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 23.57% to Rs 146.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 646.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 540.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.39% to Rs 554.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 2511.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2059.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

646.81540.652511.602059.9725.8826.3326.1123.87192.22149.64710.80520.99175.35140.93661.94490.53146.60118.64554.85425.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News