Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 23.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 646.81 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 23.57% to Rs 146.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 646.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 540.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.39% to Rs 554.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 2511.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2059.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales646.81540.65 20 2511.602059.97 22 OPM %25.8826.33 -26.1123.87 - PBDT192.22149.64 28 710.80520.99 36 PBT175.35140.93 24 661.94490.53 35 NP146.60118.64 24 554.85425.54 30
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST