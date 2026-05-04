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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 2.36%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.71%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 2.36%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.71%

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Anant Raj Ltd has added 10.37% over last one month compared to 19.42% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.6% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd rose 2.36% today to trade at Rs 498.85. The BSE Realty index is up 1.71% to quote at 6232.44. The index is up 19.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 2.33% and DLF Ltd added 2.27% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.7 % over last one year compared to the 3.82% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 10.37% over last one month compared to 19.42% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9987 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 744.1 on 07 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 403 on 30 Mar 2026.

 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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