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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.08%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.08%

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Anant Raj Ltd has added 1.76% over last one month compared to 15.43% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.6% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd gained 1.08% today to trade at Rs 550.35. The BSE Realty index is up 0.44% to quote at 6861.62. The index is up 15.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 1.03% and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd added 1% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.75 % over last one year compared to the 8.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 1.76% over last one month compared to 15.43% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7150 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 744.1 on 07 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 403 on 30 Mar 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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