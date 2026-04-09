Anant Raj updates on collaboration agreement for residential project in Gurugram
Anant Raj has entered into a Supplementary Agreement modifying certain terms of existing collaboration arrangement with Destination Properties for development of a residential group housing project in Gurugram, Haryana.
In lieu of development rights, Destination Properties was previously entitled to get share of developed area in the project. This arrangement has now been modified, and Destination Properties will be entitled to get 17.69% of the total project revenue.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST