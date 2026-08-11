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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anantam Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Anantam Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 158.05 crore

Net profit of Anantam Highways Trust reported to Rs 59.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 158.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales158.050 0 OPM %80.090 -PBDT89.07-1.61 LP PBT89.01-1.61 LP NP59.43-1.61 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:36 PM IST