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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 23.81 crore

Net Loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 43.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 49.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 104.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.8128.41 -16 104.31120.57 -13 OPM %25.45-51.53 -13.697.43 - PBDT-4.56-27.78 84 -37.55-47.60 21 PBT-5.16-28.61 82 -39.80-49.72 20 NP-21.42-35.74 40 -43.77-49.78 12

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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