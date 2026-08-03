Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 24.29 croreNet Loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.2922.38 9 OPM %40.7626.45 -PBDT-0.58-7.79 93 PBT-0.94-8.06 88 NP-0.94-8.06 88
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:09 AM IST