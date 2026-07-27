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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 42.84% to Rs 142.17 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.84% to Rs 142.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales142.1799.53 43 OPM %2.636.67 -PBDT-27.01-12.85 -110 PBT-47.77-29.62 -61 NP-35.93-29.62 -21

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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