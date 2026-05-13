Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Cements reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 73.07% to Rs 154.85 crore

Net profit of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.07% to Rs 154.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 152.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.46% to Rs 442.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 274.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales154.8589.47 73 442.49274.05 61 OPM %5.70-5.92 -3.63-10.67 - PBDT-13.69-25.33 46 -72.03-96.62 25 PBT-40.80-43.65 7 -156.48-168.25 7 NP48.52-49.91 LP -67.16-152.11 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goverment approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops

Goverment approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops

Nifty May futures trade at a premium

Nifty May futures trade at a premium

Benchmarks snap 4-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 23,400

Benchmarks snap 4-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 23,400

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.18%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.18%

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Puravankara arm receives LoI for Westin Hotel project in Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table