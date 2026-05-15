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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Paper records PAT of Rs 7.72 crore in Q4 FY26

Andhra Paper records PAT of Rs 7.72 crore in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Andhra Paper has reported 1.7% fall in net profit to Rs 7.72 crore despite a 29.4% rise in net sales to Rs 527.05 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 501.94 crore, up 29.7% YoY. Interest outgo in the March 2026 quarter was Rs 3.71 crore, down 48.9% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 11.76 crore, up by 90.6 % from Rs 6.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 18.62 crore (up 79.1% YoY) and Rs 1701.23 crore (up 10.4% YoY), respectively.

 

Andhra Paper engaged in manufacturing writing, printing, and cut-size papers for foreign and domestic markets and offers a wide range of high-quality specialty grade products for a diverse range of applications. APLs manufacturing facilities comprise two mills at Rajahmundry and Kadiyam in east Godavari district, and a conversion centre at SN Palem in Krishna district, all in Andhra Pradesh. APLs total installed capacity is 2,55,550 MTPA finished paper and 2,00,000 MTPA virgin pulp as on 30 September 2025.

The scrip fell 1.14% to currently trade at Rs 63.89 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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