Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 1.66% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 527.05 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper declined 1.66% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 527.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.06% to Rs 18.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 1701.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1541.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales527.05407.37 29 1701.231541.24 10 OPM %4.764.98 -3.968.73 - PBDT38.8630.70 27 132.67205.39 -35 PBT11.766.17 91 25.36117.07 -78 NP7.727.85 -2 18.6288.91 -79
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:10 AM IST