Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 42.28% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.09% to Rs 393.77 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper rose 42.28% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 393.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales393.77393.42 0 OPM %12.398.54 -PBDT67.5455.08 23 PBT40.5529.18 39 NP30.3221.31 42
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST