Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.71% to Rs 79.32 crore

Net profit of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.71% to Rs 79.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.18% to Rs 455.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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