Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 637.41 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars declined 20.07% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 637.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 221.56% to Rs 83.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 2466.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales637.41500.35 27 2466.002019.69 22 OPM %7.469.29 -8.234.94 - PBDT55.3656.37 -2 227.96143.14 59 PBT33.7335.40 -5 144.8162.40 132 NP4.705.88 -20 83.2225.88 222
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST