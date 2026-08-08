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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 94.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 94.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 627.11 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 94.09% to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 627.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 599.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales627.11599.79 5 OPM %11.538.57 -PBDT82.4758.59 41 PBT62.6838.76 62 NP45.6123.50 94

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST