Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 94.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 627.11 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 94.09% to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 627.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 599.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.627.11599.7911.538.5782.4758.5962.6838.7645.6123.50

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