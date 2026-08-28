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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

From Acuite Ratings and Research

Andrew Yule & Company announced that AcuitRatings and Research has reaffirmed the long-term rating of 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 126.64 crore bank facilities of Andrew Yule & Co. (AYCL) and reaffirmed the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 28.36 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST