Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

From Acuite Ratings and Research

Andrew Yule & Company announced that AcuitRatings and Research has reaffirmed the long-term rating of 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 126.64 crore bank facilities of Andrew Yule & Co. (AYCL) and reaffirmed the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 28.36 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.