Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 91.66 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 30.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 91.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 292.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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