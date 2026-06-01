ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.71% to Rs 23.50 crore

Net Loss of ANG Lifesciences India reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 92.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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