Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Sales rise 39.71% to Rs 23.50 crore

Net Loss of ANG Lifesciences India reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.71% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 92.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.5016.82 40 92.8992.85 0 OPM %11.36-4.16 -0.76-2.44 - PBDT0.67-2.47 LP -6.68-8.94 25 PBT-1.10-3.89 72 -13.01-15.70 17 NP-1.38-2.06 33 -11.08-12.41 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 72.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 72.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 514.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 514.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

AMD Industries consolidated net profit rises 3050.00% in the March 2026 quarter

AMD Industries consolidated net profit rises 3050.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 8.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 8.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table