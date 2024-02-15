Sensex (    %)
                        
ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 60.47% to Rs 18.55 crore
Net Loss of ANG Lifesciences India reported to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 60.47% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales18.5546.93 -60 OPM %-10.305.86 -PBDT-4.45-0.47 -847 PBT-6.37-2.60 -145 NP-5.93-1.78 -233
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

