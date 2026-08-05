Angel One announces key business parameters for July 2026
Client base increases to 39.03 million
Angel One reported a client base of 39.03 million for the month of July 2026 (up 18.1% YoY and up 1.1% MoM).
Other business parameters during the month:The average client funding book stood at Rs 7081 crore (up 39.4% YoY and up 4.4% MoM). Average daily orders stood at 5.86 million (up 9.5% YoY and down 12.2% MoM). Angel One's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 48,78,700 crore (up 17.6% YoY and down 7.9% MoM) F&O ADTO stood at Rs 46,88,900 crore (up 15.8% YoY and down 6.4% MoM) Cash ADTO stood at Rs 8,100 crore (up 8.2% YoY and down 6.3% MoM) Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 1,81,700 crore (up 96.2% YoY and down 34.4% MoM) Retail turnover market share based on option premium turnover for overall equity stood at 20% and F&O at 22.2%. Cash turnover market share stood at 17% while commodity turnover market share was 48%.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST