Angel One client base climbs 20% YoY in May'26

Angel One reported a 19.5% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its client base to 38.17 million in May 2026, compared with 31.95 million in May 2025.

On a sequential basis, the client base increased 1% month-on-month (MoM) from 37.79 million in April 2026.

Gross client acquisition declined 16.7% YoY to 0.42 million in May 2026, as against 0.50 million in May 2025.

The company reported an average daily turnover (ADTO), based on notional turnover, of Rs 52,00,600 crore in May 2026, registering a 0.4% MoM decline and a 45.2% YoY increase. ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 49,81,400 crore, down 0.2% MoM and up 42.4% YoY.

Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment stood at Rs 9,500 crore, rising 0.9% MoM and 9.7% YoY. Meanwhile, the commodity segment reported an ADTO of Rs 2,09,700 crore, marking a 4.6% MoM decline and a sharp 181.4% YoY growth.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit (PAT) jumped 83.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 320.24 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by a 38.20% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,459.42 crore.

Shares of Angel One rose 0.75% to Rs 337.25 on the BSE.

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