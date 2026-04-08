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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One client base jumps 20.5% YoY to 37.39 million

Angel One client base jumps 20.5% YoY to 37.39 million

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Angel One announced the key business parameters for March 2026, Q4 FY26 and FY26 as detailed below-

Particulars

Mar'26

MoM Growth

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

37.39

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1.3%

20.5%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5505

-7.2%

43.0%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore) Overall

49,95,700

-10.4%

37.3%

F&O

48,03,200

-11.3%

34.8%

Cash

6,900

-10.8%

6.2%

Commodity

1,85,500

20.8%

175.5%

Particulars

Q4 FY26

QoQ Growth

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

37.39

4.70%

20.50%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5849

-0.10%

45.00%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall

56,68,800

2.40%

76.40%

F&O

54,97,300

2.60%

75.00%

Cash

7,600

3.80%

16.30%

Commodity

1,64,000

-3.60%

148.10%

Particulars

 

FY26

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

37.39

20.50%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5,305

45.30%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall

48,18,000

19.40%

F&O

46,76,800

17.90%

Cash

7,600

-8.30%

Commodity

1,33,700

121.90%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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