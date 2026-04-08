Angel One client base jumps 20.5% YoY to 37.39 million
Angel One announced the key business parameters for March 2026, Q4 FY26 and FY26 as detailed below-Particulars
Mar'26
MoM Growth
YoY GrowthClient Base (Million)
37.39
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1.3%
20.5%Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5505
-7.2%
43.0%Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore) Overall
49,95,700
-10.4%
37.3%
F&O
48,03,200
-11.3%
34.8%
Cash
6,900
-10.8%
6.2%
Commodity
1,85,500
20.8%
175.5%Particulars
Q4 FY26
QoQ Growth
YoY GrowthClient Base (Million)
37.39
4.70%
20.50%
Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5849
-0.10%
45.00%
Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)
Overall
56,68,800
2.40%
76.40%
F&O
54,97,300
2.60%
75.00%
Cash
7,600
3.80%
16.30%
Commodity
1,64,000
-3.60%
148.10%
Particulars
FY26
YoY GrowthClient Base (Million)
37.39
20.50%
Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5,305
45.30%
Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)
Overall
48,18,000
19.40%
F&O
46,76,800
17.90%
Cash
7,600
-8.30%
Commodity
1,33,700
121.90%
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:16 PM IST