Angel One consolidated net profit rises 102.15% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 1429.69 croreNet profit of Angel One rose 102.15% to Rs 231.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 1429.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1140.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1429.691140.53 25 OPM %33.9224.08 -PBDT359.73194.35 85 PBT324.67164.44 97 NP231.40114.47 102
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST