Angel One consolidated net profit rises 102.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 1429.69 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 102.15% to Rs 231.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 1429.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1140.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1429.691140.5333.9224.08359.73194.35324.67164.44231.40114.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News