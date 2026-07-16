Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One consolidated net profit rises 102.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 102.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 1429.69 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 102.15% to Rs 231.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 1429.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1140.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1429.691140.53 25 OPM %33.9224.08 -PBDT359.73194.35 85 PBT324.67164.44 97 NP231.40114.47 102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 46.03% in the June 2026 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 46.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hemo Organic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hemo Organic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchNifty OutlookRussia Sanctions BillLandmark Cars Share PriceTech Mahindra Q1 PreviewEPFO PF Transfer OptionNew EPF SchemeUpcoming Q1 ResultsInstamart LPG Cylinder Delivery