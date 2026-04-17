Angel One consolidated net profit rises 83.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 1459.42 croreNet profit of Angel One rose 83.50% to Rs 320.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 1459.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1056.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.93% to Rs 915.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1172.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 5136.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5238.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1459.421056.01 38 5136.615238.38 -2 OPM %41.0132.45 -35.3937.81 - PBDT472.82264.25 79 1396.761695.37 -18 PBT439.89235.73 87 1271.761591.95 -20 NP320.24174.52 83 915.101172.08 -22
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST