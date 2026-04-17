Angel One consolidated net profit rises 83.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 1459.42 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 83.50% to Rs 320.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 1459.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1056.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.93% to Rs 915.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1172.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 5136.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5238.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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