Angel One soars after client base rises 20% YoY in Q4 FY26

Angel One surged 8.29% to Rs 266.40 after the company's client base climbed 20.5% to 37.39 million in March 2026 compared with 31.02 million in March 2025.

The companys client base also increased 1.3% month-on-month (MoM) in March 2026 from 36.93 million recorded in February 2026.

Angel ones overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 49,95,700 crore in March 2026, down 10.4% MoM and up 37.3% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 48,03,200 crore in March 2026, down 11.3% MoM and up 34.8% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 6,900 crore (down 10.8% MoM and down 6.2% YoY) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 18,400 crore (up 20.8% MoM and up 175.5% YoY) in March 2026.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.55%, while revenue from operations jumped 5.76% in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.