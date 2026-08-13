Anglo-French Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 88.72% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 41.68% to Rs 15.88 croreNet profit of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries declined 88.72% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.68% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.8827.23 -42 OPM %-26.39-1.07 -PBDT4.5635.71 -87 PBT3.9434.92 -89 NP3.9434.92 -89
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST