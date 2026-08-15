Anik Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 71.67% to Rs 13.53 croreNet profit of Anik Industries remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 71.67% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.5347.76 -72 OPM %2.440.50 -PBDT0.530.46 15 PBT0.400.35 14 NP0.230.23 0
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST