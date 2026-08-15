Anik Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 71.67% to Rs 13.53 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 71.67% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.5347.762.440.500.530.460.400.350.230.23

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